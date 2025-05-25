‘Tinubu Has Done Irreparable Damage’ – Sowore

African Action Congress (AAC) 2023 presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of causing irreplaceable damage to the country.

Naija News reports that Sowore, in an interview with Vanguard, stated that Nigerians made a grave mistake voting for Tinubu.

The political activist stated that Tinubu’s leadership has worsened Nigeria’s decline, exceeding even the widely criticised tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sowore claimed that Tinubu’s policies have worsened poverty, weakened institutions, and undermined democratic values.

He expressed dismay that Nigeria is on the brink of total collapse, with citizens losing trust in the electoral system and democracy its said, “My position on this government is not a thought, it’s a clear stance I’ve held long before the 2023 elections. Nigerians made a grave mistake voting Bola Tinubu into office.

“I said it before, and I’ll say it again: when Tinubu is done with this country, Nigerians will be begging to return to Buhari’s era. He has done irreparable damage economically, socially, politically,

“He has crippled institutions, education, and democracy. Buhari killed Nigeria in eight years; Tinubu came, in two years he is burying it.

“What Nigerians are whispering dangerously is that they no longer believe in democracy. The promises of democracy, free speech, credible elections, freedom to choose have been destroyed.

“Today, people celebrate military dictators just to express their frustration. But to be clear, I don’t support military rules. What we have now is a shambolic democracy.”

Speaking further, Sowore resisted a proposed law by the House of Representatives to make voting compulsory, describing it as an attempt to manufacture legitimacy through coercion.

He added, “If you have to use threats to force people to vote, then democracy is dead. Democracy is about choice. You cannot force people to participate in a system they no longer believe in.

“That proposal is not about boosting participation, it’s about forced legitimacy. They’re desperate because voters turnout is low, so they want to fabricate numbers.

“Those behind these law should know I will oppose them every step of the way.