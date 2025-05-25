Presidency Releases Full List Of Tinubu’s Appointments

The Presidency has released the full list of appointments made by President Bola Tinubu since his assumption of office in 2023.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu was sworn in as the President of Nigeria on May 29, 2023, taking over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ahead of the second anniversary, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday released the full list of appointments, Tinubu has made.

Below is the full list of the latest appointments approved by President Tinubu.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Borno South in the Senate, Ali Ndume, on Saturday expressed satisfaction with President Bola Tinubu’s recent appointments of northerners into key Federal Government agencies, stating that the move has addressed his concerns regarding imbalance in appointments.

Ndume, who had earlier raised concerns over the lopsidedness in appointments made by the Tinubu administration, commended the president for listening to constructive criticism and taking action.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he noted that the appointments of individuals from the northern regions of Nigeria demonstrated Tinubu’s commitment to inclusivity in governance.

“The recent appointments reflect President Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring that Nigerians from all regions, particularly from the three geo-political zones in the North, are well-represented in key positions within the Federal Government,” Ndume said.