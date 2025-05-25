Premier League Final Day: Chelsea and Nottingham Forest Clash in Pivotal Top-Five Battle

As the curtain falls on the 2024-2025 Premier League season, all eyes will be on City Ground this Sunday evening, where Nottingham Forest host Chelsea in a decisive final-day showdown with major European implications.

The clash, which kicks off at 4 p.m. Nigerian time, is one of several dramatic fixtures capping off a rollercoaster Premier League campaign.

Forest and Chelsea are hunting for a top-five finish and possible UEFA Champions League qualification.

Chelsea, currently fifth with 66 points from 37 matches, knows that a win would secure a place in Europe’s elite competition.

However, anything less leaves their fate in the hands of others. A draw would mean they need Aston Villa to lose to Manchester United or hope Newcastle United fail to defeat Everton. A loss could see them overtaken—unless Newcastle suffer a heavier defeat.

The Blues will be without several key players, including Nicolas Jackson and Mykhaylo Mudryk (both suspended) and Wesley Fofana and Omari Kellyman, who are sidelined with injuries.

Nottingham Forest, on 65 points in seventh, also have their eyes on the prize. Nuno Espírito Santo’s side must beat Chelsea to stay in contention and will then rely on favourable results from Newcastle and Aston Villa’s games to seal an unlikely top-five finish.

They will be without Taiwo Awoniyi and Eric da Silva Moreira, both ruled out through injury.

The reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge ended 1-1, setting the stage for a tense and potentially historic encounter.

Meanwhile, several other fixtures could deliver late twists in the race for Champions League places:

Southampton vs Arsenal: With both teams having little to play for—Saints already relegated and Arsenal locked into second—this fixture may serve as a send-off for Southampton from top-flight football.

Fulham vs Man City: Pep Guardiola’s men are still fighting for a Champions League berth and must overcome a spirited Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Man Utd vs Aston Villa: Manchester United, languishing in 16th after losing the Europa League final, could still have a say in the top-five battle by spoiling Villa’s campaign.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: With Liverpool crowned champions and Palace lifting the FA Cup, this match is more ceremonial. However, Palace are unlikely to play the role of spectators at Anfield.

While the title race is over and the relegation battle settled—with Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Southampton going down—the race for European spots ensures Sunday’s fixtures will be anything but routine.

As the final whistle approaches on this dramatic season, all eyes turn to City Ground—where one of the most important battles is set to unfold.