NPFL 2024-2025 Season: Final Day Drama As Relegation Battle Takes Centre Stage

As the curtain falls on the 2024-2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season today, May 25, all eyes turn to the bottom of the table, where a fierce relegation battle promises a dramatic climax to an unforgettable campaign.

While Remo Stars have already etched their names into history as champions, and continental spots are locked up by Rivers United and Abia Warriors, the real drama lies in the desperate fight for survival.

Four Clubs, Two Spots, One Last Chance

With Lobi Stars and Sunshine Stars already confirmed for the drop, four clubs—Heartland, Akwa United, El-Kanemi Warriors, and Katsina United—will fight to avoid filling the final two relegation spots.

The most significant showdown unfolds in Owerri, where Heartland hosts Akwa United at the Dan Anyiam Stadium.

It’s a high-stakes duel between fallen giants; Heartland, twice NPFL champions, are battling to avoid a historic fourth relegation in just nine years.

A win may not even guarantee safety for the Naze Millionaires, who must also rely on poor results from Niger Tornadoes, Katsina United, and El-Kanemi Warriors.

Akwa United, champions just four seasons ago, find themselves in a must-win situation. With 44 points, the Promise Keepers must triumph and hope Katsina and El-Kanemi falter.

Anything less will see them relegated after a turbulent season with 17 defeats and defensive woes.

Relegation Six-Pointer in Maiduguri

Meanwhile, El-Kanemi Warriors welcome already-relegated Sunshine Stars in Maiduguri in a do-or-die affair.

Sitting on 46 points, El-Kanemi needs a win to guarantee safety. However, their recent form—just one win in their last ten—raises doubts about their ability to seal the deal.

Sunshine Stars, enduring the end of a 17-year top-flight run, have the second-worst defence in the league, having conceded 50 times. With nothing to lose, they could still influence the relegation picture dramatically.

Katsina United Face Make-or-Break Test

Katsina United, currently 15th with 47 points, will host Kwara United safely in 12th. The Changi Boys know a win will keep them afloat, but any slip-up could drag them into danger, especially if results elsewhere don’t go their way.

Their attack has been underwhelming, netting just 29 times this season—the second-lowest tally in the league.

Niger Tornadoes on the Edge

Another team in the relegation mix is Niger Tornadoes, who sit just three points clear of Heartland.

A loss against Kano Pillars in Kaduna could pull them into the drop zone if Heartland and Akwa United win.

The Ikon Allah Boys have struggled defensively and failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five matches.

Farewell for Lobi Stars, Celebration for Remo Stars

At the other end of the table, Lobi Stars will bow out of the top flight with a dead-rubber match against Bendel Insurance.

The Pride of Benue have had a woeful season, recording only five wins and scoring a league-low 27 goals.

Remo Stars, crowned champions for the first time in history, will end their season away at Bayelsa United.

Having dominated the league with flair and consistency, the Sky Blue Stars are set for a celebratory finish.

Abia Warriors Make History, Enyimba Miss Out

Abia Warriors, confirmed third on the log, will visit Ikorodu City knowing a CAF Confederation Cup ticket is in the bag—the first continental qualification in the club’s history.

Enyimba will host Plateau United in a fixture with only pride at stake after missing out on the top three.

Simultaneous Kick-offs for Maximum Drama

All final matches will kick off at 4 p.m. simultaneously today, ensuring a grandstand finish as fates are decided in real time.

For some clubs, it’s a chance to script a fairytale survival; for others, a painful descent into the Nigeria National League awaits.

As the whistle blows across the nation, every goal, every point, every second will count. The stage is set for one of the most thrilling final days in NPFL history.