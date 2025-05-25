Labour Party Tightens Security At Secretariat As Abure Fears NLC Invasion

The Labour Party (LP) has fortified its national secretariat in Abuja with armed security operatives amid rising tensions and threats of an imminent takeover by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

When The PUNCH visited the secretariat, located in the Utako area of the Federal Capital Territory, at least six armed police officers were observed patrolling the vicinity, alongside private security guards reportedly deployed by the party’s leadership loyal to embattled National Chairman, Julius Abure.

Confirming the development, LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said the party was acting on credible intelligence suggesting plans by NLC affiliates to invade the secretariat.

“We are simply taking precautionary measures,” Ifoh stated. “After the NLC issued threats to seize our secretariat earlier this year, we had no choice but to inform the police and other security agencies.”

He added: “As a responsible and law-abiding political party, we cannot respond to threats with violence.

“But we have the right to secure our facilities, especially after the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, vowed publicly to take over the secretariat in a matter of days.”

NLC Orders State Chapters to Mobilise

The increased security presence comes after the NLC reportedly directed its state chapters to mobilise and coordinate a forceful occupation of all 36 state LP secretariats, including the national office.

Although the NLC’s grievances have not been fully disclosed, insiders disclose to The PUNCH that they are linked to concerns over Abure’s leadership, internal party democracy, and alleged marginalisation of organised labour within LP structures.

Despite the threats, the Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) has insisted it will not bow to pressure or allow what it describes as “unlawful interference” from the NLC.

Party officials maintain that the NLC’s attempt to force its way into the party headquarters on March 21, 2024, amounted to an illegal occupation.

That incident, which saw Ajaero and a group of unionists storm the secretariat, was described by LP leaders as a deliberate bid to seize sensitive documents and financial records.