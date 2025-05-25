JAMB Full Statement On 2025 UTME, Comparison Of Results From First CBT Exams In 2013

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has published the results of the recently held 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) resit examination for candidates at centres affected by technical issues.

Naija News reports that the results show that out of the 336,845 candidates rescheduled for the examination, 21,082 were absent.

The examination body, however, did not provide further explanation for the significant number of candidates who did not attend the rescheduled examination.

The board announced the results in a statement issued by its Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, on Sunday morning.

i. Constitution of a Sub-Committee: A sub-committee, chaired by the Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University, Prof. Olufemi Peters, who is also the CEE FCT, was constituted to confirm that the results are in order.

ii. Release of 2025 UTME Resit Examination: The CEEs reviewed the exercise and directed that an expert in psychometrics, Prof. Boniface Nworgu, be invited to analyse and endorse the results for subsequent release.

iii. Release of Results of all Under-aged Candidates: As part of the healing process, the meeting resolved that the withheld results of the underage candidates (except where litigation is involved) who performed below the established standards be released. Such a result does not qualify them for admission, as they had previously signed an undertaking during the registration process acknowledging that only those who meet the prescribed standards would be considered for under-aged special admission.

iv. Release of Result of Candidates involved in “WhatsApp Runs” and other Misdemeanours: This category of candidates was found to have been involved in illicit solicitation of assistance. The meeting emphasised that its decision is not an endorsement of candidates’ unacceptable acts, but rather a once-and-for-all all waiver. Candidates were thus advised to refrain from joining questionable “WhatsApp and other anti-social groups.”

v. Special Waivers for Absentee Candidates: While noting the over 93% attendance at the resit examination, the meeting offered all the candidates absent an opportunity to participate during the regular annual mop-up examination. This waiver is also extended to the candidates who, for whatever reason, must have missed the initial main UTME.

vi. CBT Centres involved in Registration Infractions: The meeting condemned the involvement of some CBT centres in perpetrating serious registration and examination malpractices and resolved that all the implicated CBT centres should be blacklisted while complicit owners should be prosecuted. In addition, the identified individuals who directly registered the candidates with modified pictures and biometrics should be apprehended and prosecuted.

vii. Activities of Tutorial Centres: The meeting observed with great concern, the role of some tutorial centres in perpetuating examination malpractices. It urged governments at all levels to take appropriate steps to ensure that tutorial centre operators are properly regulated, licensed and constantly monitored. This is to curtail the initiation of candidates into the path of dishonesty.

viii. Computer-Based Examination: The meeting acknowledged the significant contributions of Computer-Based Testing in diminishing instances of examination malpractice and advancing the nation towards a digital society. Despite some shortcomings, CBT remains a viable option for ensuring a malpractice-free examination process.

ix. Standardisation of Processes: The meeting acknowledged the detailed and rigorous processes adopted by the Board in the accreditation of CBT centres by state panels led by the CEEs. It was, however advised that a reputable firm of management consultants be engaged to advise on improving the process of accrediting CBT centres, registration procedures, and other critical operational stages.

x. Tribal/Sectional Narrative: The meeting expressed regret at the attempts by some groups to exploit the unfortunate incident to disseminate tribal and sectional narratives. The unfortunate incident is not targeted at any section of the country, nor was it caused by any particular section of the country. It was emphasised that such narratives risk exacerbating existing divisions within society and even the JAMB workforce.

xi. Commendation and Endorsement: The meeting commended the Registrar and the Management of JAMB for the competent and sincere handling of the unfortunate accident and urged them to remain steadfast and courageous.

RESIT EXAMINATION RESULT

As a result of the aforementioned, the outcome being presented is as follows:

According to JAMB, out of the 336,845 individuals who were ultimately scheduled after excluding isolated successful sessions from the affected centres and incorporating their previously unverified candidates, 21,082 were not present.

In spite of the continuous investigations, the performance analysis has remained stable (ranging from 11% in 2013 to 34% in 2016) in comparison to the results from the past twelve years, as illustrated in the table below:

Below Is The Comparison Of UTME Results Since The Inception Of CBT In 2013

OPPORTUNISTS ON THE PROWL

The questions that have been misleadingly raised by certain individuals concerning candidates who purportedly achieved high scores in the cancelled sessions, and who may wish to keep their prior results, are completely baseless. Only a small number of candidates scored as high as 217 in the affected sessions, while 99% scored below 200 marks—this clearly indicates that there were no high achievers in the cancelled sessions across the six impacted states.

It is not surprising that, given our current situation, some opportunistic and mischievous individuals may seek to take advantage of the circumstances for their own benefit, thereby attempting to undermine not only the CBT process but also the Board itself. A prominent example is Mr. Olisa Gabriel Chukwuemeka, a first-year Public Health student at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, who posted on the social media platform 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) under the handle @swagpriest2, falsely asserting that he had achieved a score of 326 in the 2025 UTME. This assertion sparked public outrage against the Board and was subsequently spread by various online platforms.

Upon conducting an investigation, the Board determined that Mr. Olisa’s claims were entirely fabricated, as he had altered his original 2024 UTME score of 203, misrepresenting it as a 2025 UTME result with a score of 326. In truth, he participated in the 2025 UTME in Lagos State, where his actual score (prior to withdrawal) was 180. Following the revelation of his deception, Mr. Olisa deactivated his account on X. There are additional instances of similar opportunistic attempts.

All results are now released except those of candidates who committed examination infractions and those slated for mop-up examinations. While releasing the results, it should be emphasised that recent discoveries particularly by the security agencies have necessitated the withdrawal of some of the results of implicated candidates across the country whose results have been previously released.

Candidates with earlier released results need not recheck their results as candidates affected by the withdrawal are being notified through text messages on their registered lines, their profiles and emails.

It should be emphasised that the charges for shortcode of 55019/66019 (text messages) does not generate revenue to JAMB as being ignorantly peddled. The shortcode approach is to protect the critical data of the candidates and to curtail their cybercafé-extortion during their desperate check for results. JAMB has no reason to make money from such a service rather, it subsidises the shortcode services and text messages to candidates.

THE MENACE OF MALPRACTICE

While some Nigerians are busy dissipating energies on conspiracy theories and spread of hatred, our future is being put in jeopardy by advanced level of digitalised fraud.

During the 2025 examinations, further high level malpractices were uncovered, which led to the withdrawal of some results and the arrest of several culprits across the country some of whom we understand have made useful confessions. These unwholesome practices include:

I. Collusion of certain CBT centre/school proprietors (with the connivance of accredited centres) to hack the networks of targeted CBT centres, thereby gaining control of candidates’ computers and remotely submitting their responses to the relevant local server of the centre as recently discovered by the security agencies to whom we are profoundly grateful. It is important to note that each of the 882 centres utilised by the Board operates on a separate local server, and some of which had their local area network and servers compromised. The central server of JAMB remains secure and impervious to such breaches.

II. AI-enabled photo blending of candidates with impersonators, many of whom are current undergraduate students.

III. Registration with combined fingers, which involves the combination of fingerprints from multiple persons for a single candidate’s registration.

IV. Extension of Local Area Networks (LAN) from centres to remote “strong rooms.”

V. Pairing of Candidates with professional mercenaries (after wilful disruption of sitting arrangements) who had registered for the UTME for the purpose of access to the examination hall. Unfortunately, many undergraduates of tertiary institutions are found to be involved in this nefarious practice.

Over three thousand candidates nationwide have been identified as either accomplices or beneficiaries of this extraordinary examination fraud. As investigation progresses, all candidates implicated in these unwholesome activities will have their results withdrawn as soon as incontrovertible proofs are established, even if the results have been released.

In a publication on Sunday, the Public Communication Advisor, JAMB, Fabian Benjamin, the exam body extends its gratitude to the security agencies for their support and commendable efforts in apprehending culprits involved in the rising menace of examination malpractice.

It also appreciates the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for their kind provision of a window for the 2025 UTME resit examination.

Similarly, the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) and National Examinations Council (for BECE) are commended for their support in rescheduling their examinations to accommodate the resit examination. We also commend the resilience of the candidates.

While thanking the governments and the good people of Nigeria, JAMB assures the nation of continuous sincere and dedicated service.