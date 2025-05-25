‘I’ve Never Been A Good Producer’ – Nollywood Actor, Dele Odule

Veteran Nollywood actor in the Yoruba genre, Dele Odule, has expressed reservations about producing movies because he struggles with money management.

Naija News reports that the thespian in an interview with Oyinmomo, said he prefers acting for others to producing his own films.

According to him, producing movies is a commercial venture that requires careful handling of finances to make a profit, which he admits is not his strength.

Odule said he has produced about 10 films, but cannot confirm if they made any profit or know where their master copies can be found.

The movie star added that although movie production is not his strong suit, he would love to produce a film for the cinema or streaming platforms if he gets the opportunity.

He said, “I’m not good at producing. I’ve never been a good producer. A good producer must know how to manage money, and I don’t know how to do that.

“To be a good producer, you need to understand money management because production is a commercial venture. You need to be able to make a profit from the investment, but I’m not good at that. That’s why I prefer acting because it’s where I excel.

“That said, I’ve produced about 10 movies, but I can’t say whether I made a profit.

“If you ask me about the master copies of those films today, I honestly don’t know where they are. That’s another sign that I’m not a good producer.

“Even though I’m not great at producing, if I get the opportunity, I’d love to produce a film for Netflix or the cinema. I wouldn’t do anything less than that.

Odule also recounted being “blacklisted” from acting for two years after he was perceived as “a threat”.

“I have been blacklisted from acting for two years. I feel it happened because I was becoming a threat, and they tried to deal with me by blackmailing me.”