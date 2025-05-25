I’m Not Desperate To Be President, Nigeria Is Difficult To Govern When You Want To Do It Right – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has submitted that Nigeria is a difficult country to govern.

Speaking during a special church service at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Aguiyi Ironsi Layout, Umuahia, to mark the two-year anniversary of Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, Obi added that the country becomes more difficult to govern for anyone bent on doing the right thing.

He identified systemic challenges and resistance to positive change as factors that make it difficult to govern Nigeria.

“It is difficult to govern Nigeria, especially when you want to do it right,” Obi stated.

The LP chieftain also emphasized that he is not desperate to become the President of Nigeria, but is interested in seeing Nigeria work for all.

“I’m not desperate to be President. I’m desperate to see Nigeria work. We want future leaders like Governor Otti,” Obi added.

He called for prayers for Governor Otti, members of his administration, and Nigeria as a country.

“Continue to remember the Governor and his team in prayers. Do the same for Nigeria; that God should touch the hearts of our leaders to use public money for public good. It is not our money—we are only trustees,” the former Anambra State Governor said.

Peter Obi commended Governor Otti, saying his two years in office have come with obvious positive difference and impact in the life of citizens.

“We have come to celebrate two years with a difference. People always say they need eight or ten years to make a change, but I have always said that one day can make a difference. In Abia, everyone can see the change—you don’t need the radio or someone to tell you,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Otti attributed the achievements of his administration to God’s grace and guidance. He also acknowledged the contributions and cooperation of the legislative and judicial arms of government to what he called “the new Abia project.”

Quoting 1 Corinthians 3:6-7, he said, “I planted the seed, Apollos watered it, but God gave the increase. We’ve all worked hard, but nothing would have come out of it if God didn’t back us. That’s why we return all thanks to Him.”

Otti also expressed appreciation to Peter Obi for his constant support and leadership.