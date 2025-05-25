Gunmen Shoot Catholic Priest In Benue

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have reportedly shot a Catholic priest along the troubled Makudi-Naka road in Benue State.

Naija News learnt that the Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Solomon Atongo, was attacked on Saturday evening.

A statement made available to newsmen by the Chairman of Diocesan Priests, Rev. Joseph Beba, disclosed that Rev. Atongo was shot on the Makurdi-Naka road while returning from Naka, the headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area.

The victim serves as the priest in charge of St. John’s Quasi Parish in Jimba.

Atongo is reported to be in critical condition and was promptly taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The Makurdi-Naka road has, unfortunately, become a hotspot for herdsmen violence over the past two years.

Due to the actions of criminals who kidnap and murder individuals on this road, it has been largely abandoned.

It was further gathered that Atongo was accompanied by two individuals when the assailants attacked.

After shooting the priest, believing him to be dead, the herdsmen allegedly abducted the other two individuals and took them to an unknown location.

As of the time of this report, there is no information regarding their current whereabouts.

Meanwhile, the Tiv Area Traditional Council (TATC) has issued a 10-day ultimatum to herdsmen to leave Tiv Kingdom.

Naija News reported many attacks by herdsmen across Benue State, including in Ukum, Agatu, and other communities.

According to the House of Representatives member for Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency, Ojema Ojotu, the lives of Benue people are worth nothing due to the frequent attacks they suffer.

He said the high rate of insecurity in Benue remains alarming. Ojotu regretted that no effort had been made to arrest the situation

“Benue State is badly heated and there is high level of insecurity, the lives of human beings have no value. People are dying, and nothing significant is being done to address the situation. The case is not different in my own constituency of Apa and Agatu,” Ojotu said.

To address the increased rate of herdsmen attacks, the monarchs gave the ultimatum through a communique, after an emergency meeting of the council held at the palace of the Tor Tiv in Gboko, chaired by the Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty, James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse.

They appealed to Governor Hyacinth Alia to create an enabling environment that would facilitate the peaceful exit of the herders from their communities.