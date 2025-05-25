Gov Eno Orders Eviction Of Channels TV From Govt House Over Defection Leaked Video

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has reportedly evicted Channels Television’s correspondent and the cameraman from the Government House over a trending defection video.

Naija News reports that Eno, in a video circulated by Channels Television on Friday, was seen ordering his commissioners to defect with him to the All Progressives Congress (APC) or resign from their positions.

He said, “It’s no longer news that I am moving party, if you don’t know, I don’t know what else you know. I am told that some of you are saying you will not come, you are free, absolutely free not to join me but you won’t be in my state cabinet.

“So be prepared to resign the day I announce I am moving because you are an appointee and your loyalty is to me. You can’t be in my cabinet and play anti-party. It’s not a threat, it’s what it is. I won’t beg you to come.”

While Channel Television’s reporter, Chris Moffat, has yet to comment on the issue, a government house source who spoke with Daily Post said the governor was furious over the leaked video.

The source said, “It is true, what you heard is true, that is the situation here in the government house. It is not unconnected with the trending video that surfaced on Friday.”