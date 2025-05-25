Gov Alia Speaks On Plans To Leave APC

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has dismissed purported plans of defecting from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Naija News reports that Alia, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, described the report of plotting to leave APC as fake news.

He also denied any crisis within the APC in Benue State, asserting that the party under the leadership of Benjamin Omale maintains a cordial and effective working relationship with him.

Governor Alia reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty to the APC, adding that he has no intention of leaving the party, especially when the opposition Governors are joining the ruling party due to President Bola Tinubu’s policies and performance.

The statement read, “We read online wherein they alleged that Governor Hyacinth Alia is plotting to leave the APC amidst the brewing crisis in the Benue APC. For the unsuspecting public, the story is not true and is typical of the yellow journalism practices by some online newspapers.

“At a time opposition Governors are joining the APC due to the policies and performance of the party under President Tinubu, it is laughable for anyone to suggest the Governor is contemplating defection from the party he is sponsoring in Benue.

“The APC leadership in the State is in no crisis. The party has been performing its functions effectively at both state and national levels, as witnessed during the recent APC Summit in Abuja.”