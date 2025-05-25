Ghana Suffer Setback Ahead Of Unity Cup, Osayi-Samuel Victim Of Burglary

Ghana’s Black Stars are preparing for the Unity Cup invitational tournament in London, although they will be without several key players due to injuries and club obligations.

Head coach Otto Addo is expected to announce his squad for the four-nation Unity Cup tournament soon, according to the Daily Post.

The team will kick off their campaign against their long-standing rivals, the Super Eagles of Nigeria, at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, London, on Wednesday, May 28.

Joining Ghana and Nigeria in the competition are the Soca Warriors of Trinidad and Tobago and the Reggae Boys of Jamaica.

The Unity Cup is an important opportunity for Ghana and Nigeria to fine-tune their squads ahead of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in September and October.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel was a victim of a burglary at his home in Turkey.

Reports from Turkish media indicate that while the incident did not result in any injuries, the police are investigating.

This unfortunate event coincides with a pivotal moment in Osayi-Samuel’s career, as he appears poised to return to English football after a four-year stint in Turkey.

Recent reports suggest that Crystal Palace has reached a preliminary agreement to sign the versatile full-back, offering a four-and-a-half-year contract worth €4 million per season.

Negotiations for a contract renewal with Fenerbahçe have stalled, increasing expectations for Osayi-Samuel’s return to England, where he previously played for Queens Park Rangers before his move to Istanbul in 2021.

Additionally, it’s been reported that he has started to send some of his personal belongings back to England, intensifying speculation about a potential move.

While Fenerbahçe manager José Mourinho is reportedly keen to keep the talented defender, Osayi-Samuel’s eagerness to return to English football suggests a transition may be on the horizon.

Since joining Fenerbahçe in 2021, he has become a vital player for the club, appearing in 176 matches and contributing significantly with goals and assists.

This season alone, he has made 37 appearances and recorded eight assists, showcasing his continued importance to the Yellow-Navy Blues.

As developments unfold, it will be interesting to see how this situation progresses for both Osayi-Samuel and Fenerbahçe.