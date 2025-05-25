Francis James Reacts After Winning Gold In Abeokuta Under Darkness

Francis James of Plateau State emerged victorious in the men’s 10km final at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Abeokuta under extraordinary circumstances.

Francis James won the race after a sudden power outage plunged the MKO Abiola Stadium into darkness for the last eight laps of the race.

James crossed the finish line in 30:36.50 to claim the gold medal, yet his victory was marred by what he described as a “dangerous and demoralising” experience.

The blackout, which lasted 20 minutes, forced the athletes to continue running in near-invisible conditions, as the stadium’s floodlights failed midway through the event.

Speaking after the race, James expressed his frustration with the unexpected conditions.

“I thank God I was able to finish and win, but it wasn’t easy at all,” he told Punch. “Around the 10km mark, about 10 laps to go, I felt I could win it, but then everything went dark. It was hard to see who was in front or behind. I had to rely on memory and instinct.”

The 10,000-metre final, the last event on the athletics schedule for the day, continued despite the blackout, with athletes and spectators relying on mobile phone flashlights and ambulance headlights for minimal visibility.

James, a seasoned long-distance runner, said the blackout significantly affected his performance.

“If not for the blackout, I believe I would have run faster, maybe around 28 or 29 minutes,” he said. “Running in the dark with no clear vision of the lane or fellow runners was very risky. It’s not how a national event should be held.”

The incident has sparked widespread criticism and raised questions about the preparedness and organisational capacity of the event’s Local Organising Committee (LOC) and stadium authorities.

Despite the presence of top sports officials and a large crowd, no backup power plan was evident, and the lights remained out until the conclusion of the race.