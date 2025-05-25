Crisis Rocks ADC Over Coalition Move With Atiku, Peter Obi

Tensions are brewing within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) amid reports that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, may adopt the party as their platform to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election.

While some ADC members have welcomed the idea and are open to internal restructuring, others are firmly resisting any plans to cede control to incoming political blocs.

Established in 2005, the ADC had remained relatively obscure in Nigeria’s political landscape until recent developments elevated its national profile. The party found itself at the centre of coalition talks following internal crises within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), leading to renewed interest in alternative political alliances.

Despite this attention, the ADC still lacks a formidable national presence. In the South-South and South-East regions, Sunday PUNCH were unable to reach several party officials, underlining its weak organisational structure.

Electorally, the party’s performance has been modest. In the 2019 general elections, it managed to win a few National Assembly and state assembly seats—securing three National Assembly seats and two in the Oyo State House of Assembly.

The decision to adopt the ADC reportedly came after concerns emerged over President Tinubu’s influence within the Social Democratic Party (SDP), initially considered as a coalition platform. SDP’s National Secretary, Olu Agunloye, had declared that the party was not open to any mergers or takeovers.

Amid stalled negotiations with the SDP, ADC National Chairman Ralph Nwosu declared his party’s readiness to serve as the face of the anti-Tinubu movement. Days later, the ADC was officially chosen as the coalition platform.

Some ADC leaders have welcomed the coalition, describing it as a necessary step to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In Ogun State, ADC Chairman Dr Femi Soluade confirmed that executive reshuffling was already underway to accommodate the new alliance.

“There has been realignment, re-engineering and, of course, repositioning of the party right from the National Chairman, Secretary and some other national officers to make the coalition work,” he stated.

“We are doing some fixtures at the regional and state levels to accommodate the interests of more than six blocs forming the coalition, whereas the ADC bloc is the senior partner with the allocation of a certain percentage.”

Rivers State Chairman, Lawrence Egbagiri, expressed readiness to step down.

He said: “For the sake of the country, we are willing to relinquish our offices, and the party is glad about it.”

Niger State Chairman, Musa Hassan, also supported the idea—pending approval from the party’s national convention.

“But that should be after a resolution based on the national convention of the ADC,” he said.

Other state leaders echoed similar sentiments. Bauchi’s Hassan Haruna said they would follow directives from the national leadership: “Coalition means joining forces. Whatever notification we receive from the national leadership is what we are going to dwell on.”

Chairmen from Kano, Kaduna, and Kebbi states also expressed support for the new direction.

Kano’s Musa Ungogo said: “Our party has been in existence for 21 years, and it’s growing daily. We cannot turn away people of high calibre who want to join us.”

Kebbi’s Hauwa’u Muhammed added: “The national leadership of our party holds the four aces. If they ask us to relinquish our positions to the new entrants, we will, if it will take our party to greater heights.”

Deputy National Chairman Nafiu Bala disclosed that the Gombe State chapter had already agreed to step aside.

Bala said: “The state leadership collectively agreed to relinquish their positions in the interest of party unity, renewal, and progress.”

Pushback from Other Chapters

Despite the enthusiasm from some quarters, other ADC leaders have rejected the idea of wholesale leadership changes.

In Osun State, Chairman Charles Omidiji insisted the current executives would not be pushed aside.

He said “Why would anyone come into the party and displace us? Who will receive the defectors? It is us… But if we have to negotiate, it will be a give-and-take situation. We will take some positions and leave some for those coming in, but we can’t welcome the idea of one person or group taking all the positions. It will be shared equally.”

Plateau State Chairman, Sabiu Musa, said his state was not ready to hold a congress just to accommodate new entrants.

“Why are we not going to incorporate new joiners? Our doors are wide open for that. But we are not ready to hold any congress at the moment to change the leadership and allow newcomers to take positions,” Musa said.

Delta’s Austin Okolie took a similar position, arguing that party loyalty must be rewarded.

He said: “If you change leadership, it means you want to replace the people who have laboured for the party. You can’t change the people who have laboured for the party… we harmonise and everybody will put hands together for the victory of the party.”

Chilos Godsent, ADC’s South-East National Vice Chairman, warned against undemocratic imposition.

Godsent pointed out that “It is very undemocratic if the newcomers request or impose conditions that the existing ward, local government, state, and zonal executive committee members relinquish all the positions for the newcomers without mutual internal restructuring of the party offices on a win-win basis.”

Benue State Chairman Celestine Orbunde stressed the need for mutual respect between old and new members.

He said: “One thing I know is that the new members cannot just come and say they want to take over everything completely, as if the old members don’t know how to build a party.”

Gombe State Chairman Auwal Barde also rejected any pressure to step down.

He said: “We welcome any positive coalition that will uplift our party, but we won’t hand over leadership to newcomers who barely understand our history and struggle.”

Barde insisted any leadership transition must follow due process rather than being forced through political manoeuvring.