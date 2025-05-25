‘Contesting For The Presidency After 2027 Would Make A Mess Of Everything’ – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has hinted that contesting for presidency in the 2027 general elections may be his final shot in politics.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi made this known in a viral video online during an informal address to young Nigerians.

Confirming his plans to contest the 2027 presidential election on the LP’s platform, the former Anambra State governor stated he would be 65 in 2027 and might not be willing to pursue public office beyond that age.

According to him, the presidency will not return to the Southern region until 2039, and he will be 77 by then; hence, running for any political office at that age will make a mess of everything.

Despite suggesting he may not return to the ballot beyond 2027, Obi assured his audience of continued support for young Nigerians serious about national transformation.

He said, “I believe we should have a retirement age for politicians. By 2027, I will be 65. If the presidency goes back to the North in 2031, it may not return to the South until 2039 — by then, I will be 77. I wouldn’t want to run for office at that age. It would make a mess of everything,

“Even if I’m not contesting, I will always support those of you who are committed to real change, with whatever resources I can provide.”

Confirming the video’s authenticity to Punch, Peter Obi’s media aide, Umar Ibrahim, said, “It’s a recent video, around last week, yes. But I can’t remember the exact day that it held.”