JAMB Releases Rescheduled 2025 UTME Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has published the results of the 2025 UTME resit examination for candidates at centres affected by technical issues.

The results show that out of the 336,845 candidates rescheduled for the examination, 21,082 were absent.

No explanation was provided for the significant number of candidates who did not attend the rescheduled examination.

Naija News reports that the board announced the results in a statement issued by its Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, on Sunday morning.

“Of the 336,845 who were eventually scheduled after isolated good sessions of the affected centres were excluded and their previously unverified candidates were added, 21,082 were absent,” the announcement reads.

Meanwhile, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede, has said human error, not system glitch, caused the mass failure of South East and Lagos Candidates.

Recall that Oloyede had, in his May 14th address, blamed a system glitch for the failure of South East and Lagos candidates.

Naija News reported that South East senators and House of Representatives members condemned the JAMB Registrar’s excuse.

The body has been called to cancel the examination and reschedule a new exam for all candidates.

Speaking with chief external examiners, civil society organisations, and tertiary school stakeholders on Wednesday in Abuja, Oloyede said the error did not target any ethnic group.

He, however, agreed that certain individuals had made the error, but refused to reveal their identities.

He insisted that he had taken responsibility on behalf of those who committed the error.

“I’m not interested in the ethnic identity of those who committed the mistake. As far as I’m concerned and to the best of my knowledge, there was no sabotage. There was no glitch. What happened was a human error committed by certain individuals.

“It does not matter to me whether they are Igbo or not. What matters is that they are diligent workers for the service providers. They committed a mistake, and we rectified it. I’ve accepted the mistake on behalf of everybody,” he said.