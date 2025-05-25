Atiku, Peter Obi, Ameachi’s Coalition Meeting Descend Into Chaos

Delegates from Jigawa State have disrupted the coalition meeting involving former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi and other prominent politicians.

Naija News learnt that the ongoing coalition meeting at the Abuja Continental Hotel, organised by the National Political Consultative Group (North), briefly descended into chaos following a disagreement over representation for Jigawa State.

According to Punch, tensions rose when former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, announced a delegate to speak for the state.

However, several Jigawa delegates stormed the stage in protest, blocking the individual from speaking and insisting they would not be represented by those named.

As the confrontation escalated, security personnel, including members of the Nigerian Police, DSS, and private guards, quickly formed a protective barrier around key figures such as Atiku, Amaechi and others.

Calm was restored after several minutes of appeals, as the son of former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, Mustapha, along with another delegate, was chosen to speak on behalf of the state.

In other news, former chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Sam Amadi, has advised the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to stop acting like a monarch.

He urged Atiku to emulate his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Amadi said that Atiku needs to cure excessive ‘royalty’ and be as normal as a professional or a business leader.

Speaking via his 𝕏 account, Amadi, who is also Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, advised Atiku against acting like an Emir, Ooni or Obi, noting that Nigeria is not an “emirate or a kingdom.”

The former NERC boss claimed that Atiku could be President, saying he is not really bad.