APC Appoints New Acting Deputy State Chairman In Edo

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared the appointment of Sylvester Aigboboh as the Acting Deputy State Chairman and Pedro Esangbedo as the Acting Vice Chairman for the Edo Central Senatorial District.

As per a press release from the party’s State Secretariat on Sunday, May 25, these appointments are effective immediately.

Naija News reports that this change comes in the wake of the promotion of the former Deputy State Chairman, Chief Jaret Tenebe, to the role of State Chairman, alongside the defection of Chief Francis Inegbeniki, the previous Vice Chairman for Edo Central, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The statement clarified that these appointments adhere to the party’s constitution and are intended to facilitate smooth and effective governance within the party’s framework.

“In accordance with the provisions of the APC constitution and for the continued efficiency of the party’s operations, it became imperative to fill these positions with individuals of proven character and integrity,” the statement read.

Aigboboh and Esangbedo will assume acting roles until the next State Congress of the party is held.

They are anticipated to collaborate closely with the State Chairman, Emperor Jaret Tenebe, along with other members of the party’s executive, to deliver robust leadership as the preparations for the 2027 general elections commence.