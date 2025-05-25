‘Anti-Tinubu Coalition Is Very Serious’ – Babachir Lawal Rubbishes Wave Of Defection To APC

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has described the defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as immaterial.

Naija News reports that all 22 APC governors on Thursday during the party’s summit in Abuja publicly endorsed President Bola Tinubu as the party’s sole presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

However, in an interview with the Nigerian Tribune, Lawal, a prominent figure in the opposition coalition, said they are unbothered about the endorsement of Tinubu.

Lawal said the coalition is targeting voters and not political officeholders.

According to him, the coalition is keen about its chances of upsetting the APC in the 2027 election and will soon announce its plans.

He said, “Let the governors continue to defect, we don’t care. If we wake up one morning and heard that all the 36 states governors and the FCT are in APC, we don’t care.

“It is immaterial. They have only 37 votes; maybe we can add their families. Maybe you get 1000 votes. The voter is what we are targeting, and the voter is the victim of the system we are against.

“I have been hooked up in this town for the past five months, participating in this. If I knew it wouldn’t succeed, I would be on my farm. I started farming since the season, but I stayed back. So, I must be an idiot if I leave my most important vocation to take coffee and snacks.

“Whoever says we aren’t serious doesn’t know who the people are, because they don’t know who they are, because we don’t take photographs. We don’t take minutes of meetings. We take time to make sure that information on strategies doesn’t leak.

“I am sure that is the reason for all the speculations. But I can tell you that the coalition is very serious; we are experienced and we know what we are doing. At the appropriate time, we will go public with what we are doing.”