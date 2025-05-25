2027: Why We Amended ADC Constitution – Ralph Nwosu

As part of its strategy to serve as a coalition platform ahead of the 2027 general elections, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has amended its constitution to give equal rights and privileges to new entrants, including high-profile defectors.

The party’s National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu, confirmed the constitutional change in an interview with Sunday PUNCH, explaining that the adjustment was necessary to ensure inclusivity within the emerging political alliance.

“Yes, we amended the constitution. We are interested in being a vehicle for the transformation of this country, and because of that, we are completely willing to take any steps necessary to ensure that everybody’s interest is accommodated,” Nwosu said.

According to insiders, the amendments were made quietly by the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) to pave the way for incoming stakeholders, a move that has sparked unease and resistance among some state-level officials.

It was gathered that the most recent amendment was passed on May 15 during a NEC meeting, one of five such sessions held to address constitutional revisions aimed at facilitating the coalition.

“When it comes to politics, different individuals show up. So, we want to be sure that everybody is accommodated. The fact that we founded the party doesn’t mean that we own it. The principle of politics is public trust,” Nwosu explained.

One of the most notable changes affects eligibility criteria for party offices. Before the amendment, ADC members were required to belong to the party for two years before they could contest internal elections or run for national office under its platform.

“Some of the areas we amended have to do with rights and privileges. Before, if you joined the ADC, you had to be a member of the party for two years before you could be voted for or hold a party office. But we have opened ourselves up for a coalition and to admit new members now,” the chairman noted.

“Previously, our constitution stated that you had to wait for two years if you were interested in contesting the presidency after joining the ADC. But we have amended that. Now, the power we have as members of over 20 years is the same power that everybody has to contest elections.”

Despite the leadership’s stance, some party officials at the state level remain defiant, insisting that the move undermines long-serving members who have kept the party afloat through challenging times.

Nwosu, however, urged for cooperation and unity, emphasising that the ADC’s core values are built on inclusivity and shared purpose.

He said: “It is the culture of every ADC person to be compliant. Our culture and tradition is a handshake, which means love and inclusion. What we want is to rescue this country.”