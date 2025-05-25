2024/25 Season: Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Top Five Teams

The Opta supercomputer has forecasted the five teams that will top the Premier League table on this Sunday’s final day of the 2024/2025 campaign, with three Champions League spots available.

Naija News reports that Champions Liverpool and runners-up Arsenal have already clinched their places in the tournament for the upcoming season.

Tottenham Hotspur has also earned a spot after their victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Five clubs are vying for the remaining three spots based on their league standings.

Manchester City is currently in third place and will be playing away against Fulham.

Opta has assigned the previous champions a 96.92% probability of finishing in the top five, provided they only need to secure a draw.

Newcastle United sits in fourth position, and a victory at home against Everton should be sufficient. They have an 82.73% likelihood of maintaining their place in the top five.

Chelsea understands that a win against fellow top-five rivals Nottingham Forest will guarantee them a Champions League spot, thanks to their impressive goal differential.

A draw might suffice depending on the outcomes of other matches, and they have been given a 57.41% chance of realising their European aspirations.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah has been crowned Premier League Player of the Season for the second time, following an outstanding campaign that played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s pursuit of their record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.

Naija News reports that the Egyptian forward secured the award after scoring 28 league goals, a remarkable tally that placed him five goals ahead of his closest competitor.

In addition to his goal-scoring feats, Salah also contributed 18 assists, demonstrating his all-around brilliance in a season where Liverpool has once again been a dominant force in the league.

Heading into the final game of the season against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace, Salah is on the cusp of breaking another record. With two assists shy of equaling the single-season assist record held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, Salah’s performance continues to astound.

Salah’s victory breaks Manchester City’s four-year streak of players winning the Player of the Season award. The last non-City player to win was Salah’s teammate, Virgil van Dijk, who claimed the honour in the 2018/19 season.