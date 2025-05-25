2024–2025 Premier League Season Ends: See Champions League, UEL, Relegated Clubs

The curtain has fallen on the 2024–2025 Premier League season after an action-packed Matchday 38, with Liverpool crowned champions and the European qualification and relegation battles officially settled.

Liverpool finished the 2024-2025 Premier League season at the top of the table with 84 points, despite a final-day 1–1 draw at home against Crystal Palace.

Coach Arne Slot’s side edged Arsenal by 10 points to secure their 20th league title. The Gunners, who ended the season in second place with 74 points, capped off their campaign with a hard-fought 2–1 win over already-relegated Southampton.

Champions League Spots Confirmed

Manchester City and Chelsea are joining Liverpool and Arsenal in next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage. City secured third place with a comfortable 2–0 win over Fulham, finishing with 71 points. Chelsea, whose resurgence under new management saw them climb the table in the latter half of the season, beat Nottingham Forest 1–0 to cement fourth place with 69 points.

Newcastle United, who sat in the top four for much of the season, slipped to fifth after two consecutive losses, including a 1–0 defeat to Everton on the final day. They will still feature in the Champions League due to England’s fifth spot allocation this season.

Tottenham Hotspur, who finished the season in the 17th spot with 38 points, will represent England in next season’s UEFA Champions League despite suffering a 1-4 home win against Brighton on the final day.

Recall that Spurs sealed their Champions League qualification after beating Manchester United to win the 2024-2025 Europa League.

Europa League and Missed Opportunities

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, finishing sixth and twelfth respectively, will compete in the UEFA Europa League. Palace got the Europa League slot thanks to their FA Cup win over Manchester City.

Nottingham Forest will represent England in the UEFA Conference League after finishing the campaign in the 7th spot.

Relegation: Leicester, Ipswich, Southampton Drop

Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Southampton will play in the Championship next season.

Leicester’s 2–0 defeat to Bournemouth sealed their fate, finishing 18th with just 25 points. Newly promoted Ipswich managed only 22 points, while Southampton endured a torrid season with just two wins all year and a league-worst 86 goals conceded.

Manchester United’s Fall from Grace

One of the season’s biggest stories was the dramatic decline of Manchester United. Despite a final-day 2–0 win over Aston Villa, the Red Devils finished a shocking 15th with only 42 points—just four above the relegation zone.

Final Top Five Clubs:

1. Liverpool – 84 points.

2. Arsenal – 74 points.

3. Manchester City – 71 points.

4. Chelsea – 69 points.

5. Newcastle United — 66 points.

Relegated Premier League Clubs in the 2024-2025 season:

18. Leicester City – 25 pts

19. Ipswich Town – 22 pts

20. Southampton – 12 pts