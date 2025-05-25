2024-2025 European Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappe Beats Viktor Gyökeres, Mohamed Salah

French forward, Kylian Mbappe, has won the European Golden Boot for the first time in his career after scoring 31 goals in the 2024-2025 La Liga season, finishing with 62 points.

Kylian Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid last summer, becomes the first player since 2007 to win the award while representing the Spanish club.

Mbappe edged out Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres, who scored 39 goals in Portugal’s Primeira Liga but earned 58.5 points due to the league’s lower coefficient. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah placed third with 29 goals and 58 points.

Despite Real Madrid finishing the season without a major trophy, Mbappé’s performance stood out. He also claimed the Pichichi Trophy as La Liga’s top scorer and became one of the few players to score over 30 goals in their debut La Liga season.

Mbappé scored a total of 43 goals across all competitions, though none came via headers. His performances came primarily from a central striker role, showcasing his adaptability and technical prowess.

With this latest award, Mbappe becomes the only player to have won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot, the UEFA Champions League Golden Boot, and the European Golden Boot.

The forward is expected to lead Real Madrid into the upcoming 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, where he can add to his goal tally and further cement his legacy.