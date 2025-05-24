Your Excuse For Defection Is Baseless – Sani Tells Gov Eno

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Sani, has slammed Governor Umo Eno over his defection reasons.

Naija News reported that Akwa Ibom State Governor said he had made up his mind to leav PDP.

While reiterating his love for the party, he stated that PDP may not guarantee his electoral victory.

“I love the PDP; I want to stay in the PDP, but clearly, I don’t have a roadmap to guarantee that I’ll be able to have a smooth sail in the elections, not because we won’t win elections,” he said.

In a statement on Saturday, the former spokesman of PDP presidential campaign organization in 2019, Sani, said Eno’s excuse lacked bases.

Sani noted that the Governor, as a member of the planning committee ahead of the party’s upcoming National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, should have known that the party’s leadership crisis would soon be over.

“What makes his excuse particularly ironic is that Governor Eno was actively involved in preparations for the PDP’s upcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, scheduled for 27 May 2025, and the National Convention slated for Kano in August. His claim that unresolved leadership issues, such as the dispute over the party’s National Secretary position, could threaten his electoral future appears disingenuous at best and self-serving at worst.

“The PDP’s National Convention is the legitimate platform to resolve internal party disputes through democratic means, under the full oversight of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The suggestion that a properly constituted National Working Committee (NWC) could lead to litigation capable of invalidating an otherwise legitimate election is not only speculative but also misleading. Governor Eno’s excuse conceals deeper political motivations that are not being openly declared,” he said.

He claimed that former Governor Emmanuel Udom‘s case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) could be influencing Eno’s defection plan.

“It is therefore unsurprising that following reports of former Governor Udom Emmanuel’s invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations of misappropriating more than N70 billion in state funds, Governor Eno felt compelled to act. Much like former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, whose successor has remained fiercely loyal, Eno appears ready to go to great lengths to protect Udom’s legacy and perhaps shield him from political retribution or legal entanglements.

“The defection, therefore, seems less about the PDP’s internal challenges and more about preserving personal alliances and navigating federal pressures. With Senate President Godswill Akpabio still aggrieved over his past marginalization by Udom Emmanuel, it is plausible that Akpabio has leveraged his federal influence to box Udom in, creating the political conditions that led to Eno’s defection,” he stated.

The former spokesman to former Vice President Namadi Sambo added that President Bola Tinubu‘s interest in getting South South votes in 2027 election also influences Eno’s defection.

He, however, told Eno that his defection could harm his political interest, noting that Akwa Ibom remains loyal PDP state.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s broader strategic interest in South-South states like Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Delta is clear: to penetrate opposition strongholds, secure political alignment, and gain access to their electoral structures and financial resources ahead of the 2027 re-election bid. By weakening the PDP’s grip and co-opting key players, Tinubu aims to tilt the electoral balance in his favor.

“However, such maneuvers risk alienating electorates. Akwa Ibom remains a PDP bastion. Even Akpabio, the state’s most influential politician, couldn’t dislodge its loyalty. If he couldn’t, Eno who lacks similar grassroots clout may find defection politically suicidal,” he added.