You Are My Political Ally – Tinubu Tells Sen. Abe

President Bola Tinubu has described Senator Magnus Abe as a political ally.

President Tinubu rejoiced with Abe, a lawyer and former senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, as he clocks 60 on Saturday, May 24.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, in his birthday message to Abe, commended his contribution to the National Assembly.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, he noted that the former Senator won his first election to the Senate in April 2011 and won a rerun in 2016.

Tinubu highlighted Abe’s contributions to the country and his commitment to promoting peace and unity, not only in Rivers but in the entire Niger Delta region.

The President noted Abe’s invaluable work as Commissioner for Information and Secretary to the Government in Rivers from 2003 to 2007.

He further commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders support for his administration’s economic reforms for a united and viable country.

It read further, “Tinubu described Abe as a political ally who had continued to partner with him in his cravings for a stronger, economically viable and more united Nigeria under his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The President extended his warmest wishes to Abe, and prayed to God to grant him many more years of impact and success.”