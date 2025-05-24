We Tried, It’s Not Working – Mr P Speaks On Spilt In PSquare

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, aka Mr P of the defunct P-Square group, has disclosed that he and his twin brother Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, tried to work out their differences but failed.

Speaking in a recent interview with Cool FM, Lagos, Mr P stated that there is a joy that comes with a solo career.

He urged fans to respect their decisions, stressing that they tried to remain as a duo, but it wasn’t working.

“There’s a joy that comes with going solo. Please respect our decisions. We’ve tried it, it’s not working,” he said.

Last year, Paul confirmed in August last year that P-Square had broken up again. The group first split in 2016 but reunited in 2021.

Meanwhile, Mr P has opened up about enduring over two decades of betrayal and manipulation from his family.

Naija News reports that this comes after the singer testified in a high-profile case before the Federal High Court in Lagos, where his older brother and former manager, Jude Okoye, stands accused of money laundering and the alleged diversion of royalties belonging to their defunct music group, P-Square.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is prosecuting Jude Okoye on a seven-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of ₦1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59, alongside his company, Northside Music Limited.

In a post on his Instagram story on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, Peter advised that people should not drown in silence over ill treatment from family, stressing that he had for the past 20 years.

Mr P asserted that any family that steals, discriminates or ignores one’s pain is not family, adding that his sanity matters and he is now prioritising his mental health.

He wrote: “Don’t let family be the reason you’re drowning in silence. I did – for over 20 years plus. And it almost cost me everything. But now I know better – love doesn’t manipulate, loyalty doesn’t betray, and family doesn’t steal from you.

“Family that steals and breaks you isn’t family at all. Real family doesn’t drain you, shame you, discriminate against you, or ignore your pain.

“My sanity matters. My mental health is a priority. If it costs my mental health, then it’s too expensive.”