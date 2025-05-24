Troops Kill 21 Terrorists In Katsina

Troops of Fasan Yama have killed 21 terrorists in Ruwan Godiya in Katsina State.

The troops, which are a Joint Task Force against bandits and terrorists in North West, led an assault on terrorists in Fasaki Council Area of Katsina on Friday.

Naija News reports that Nigerian Army disclosed this in a statement on its 𝕏 handle.

It stated that the 21 terrorists were killed after a cross fire exchange. Many of the terrorists also drowned in the water.

“In another daring operation, the gallant troops of Joint Task Force North West Operation Fasan Yama successfully assaulted terrorist enclaves in Ruwan Godiya, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, on 23 May 2025.

“The troops subdued the terrorists in a fierce firefight, forcing them to abandon their base and flee. During the ensuing pursuit, 21 terrorists were neutralized, with some succumbing to drowning in a nearby river,” it read.

The statement further revealed that a large cache of ammunition, including guns, rifles, magazines, explosives and motorcycles, was recovered from the terrorists.

“The operation also yielded a significant seizure of large cache of arms and ammunition, including guns, rifles, magazines, explosives, communication devices, mobile phones, and motorcycles,” it stated.

Recall that troops of Operation Hadin Kai on Friday also killed 16 terrorists of Boko Haram and Islamic West African Province (ISWAP) in Dambao, Borno State.