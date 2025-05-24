Tribunal Fixes Date To Rule On Ondo Governorship Election

The Ondo State Election Petitions Tribunal has fixed June 4 to deliver a ruling on the petitions before it on the outcome of the November 16 2024, governorship election in the State.

The Tribunal, headed by Justice Benson Ogubu, fixed the date after the petitioners and respondents adopted their written addresses for and against the outcome of the governorship election.

Naija News recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (PC) as the winner of the governorship election.

However, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi, challenged the outcome of the election at the Justice Ogbu-led Tribunal, citing violation of electoral laws.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) also challenged the election results before the tribunal.

The opposition parties want the election outcome invalidated based on what they called massive irregularities during the poll.

However, counsels to Aiyedatiwa, his deputy, Dr. Olayide Adelami, INEC, and other respondents, asked the Tribunal to dismiss the petitions with substantial cost as they argued that the petitioners have failed to prove any irregularity or malpractice during the governorship election.

Justice Benson Ogbu-led Tribunal after listening to the various arguments, fixed June 4 for the final decision on the petitions filed by the opposition parties.