Tinubu Will Lose 2027 – Aregbesola Drummers

On Friday, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had breakfast at the home of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

Recall that Aregbesola, a former ally of President Bola Tinubu, is rumoured to be part of a coalition championed by Atiku.

Naija News reports that the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku, paid the visit to Aregbesola in Ilesa, Osun State.

His journey to Osun State was to witness the coronation of Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, as the new Owa Obokun Adimula, Ajimoko III in Ilesha.

Atiku, along with former Vice President Namadi Sambo, was welcomed at the former Minister of Interior’s Ilesa home by drummers.

In a video posted by Atiku, the former Osun Governor and his guests were seen looking on with interest inside the living room as a group of drummers politically aligned with Aregbesola were heard singing that in 2027, “Tinubu maa lu’le (meaning in 2027, Tinubu will lose).”

On his 𝕏 handle, Atiku wrote, “It was with profound joy that I joined multitudes of Ijesha sons and daughters and well-wishers to witness the coronation of HRH Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, as the new Owa Obokun Adimula, Ajimoko III in Ilesha, Osun State.

“I was there both as an in-law and a friend of the great people of Ijeshaland. I wish the new Owa Obokun a peaceful and long reign.”

On his part, Aregbesola wrote, on his 𝕏 handle, “I had the pleasure of receiving former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar and Namadi Sambo, who visited Ilesa for the event.”