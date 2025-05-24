‘This Government Has Failed In Security, Welfare Of The People’ – Ologunagba

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, has condemned the escalating insecurity across Nigeria, citing recurring attacks in states such as Borno, Plateau, Benue, and other parts of the country.

Ologunagba’s comments come amid mounting concerns about the government’s inability to tackle the growing threat of terrorism and violence.

In an interview with Saturday Vanguard, Ologunagba reflected on the efforts of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration to combat terrorism, stating that Jonathan had taken deliberate actions to contain and repel terrorist forces during his time in office.

However, Ologunagba was quick to point out that the current situation has spiralled beyond control, attributing the worsening security to the failures of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government.

The PDP spokesperson accused the APC government of neglecting its primary duty of securing the lives and properties of Nigerian citizens.

He stated, “President Jonathan made deliberate efforts, including reaching out to foreign experts, because he understood the need for collaboration. Progress was being made at the time. Under the PDP government, the President was able to contain and push them back. Now, the situation has spiralled out of control. This government has failed in its primary duty, which is the security and welfare of the people, as outlined in Section 14, Subsection 2B of the Constitution.

“This government has failed, and we must acknowledge that. If Governor Zulum can tell the President to listen to military professionals rather than political sycophants, that speaks volumes. He’s reported that the entire Marte Local Government has been deserted, with over 20,000 people displaced to refugee camps. He’s concerned about the potential for terrorists to recruit from these camps.”

Ologunagba reinforced the critique, adding, “First, the insurgency and banditry were, by the APC’s own admission in 2014, imported from neighbouring countries to influence the 2015 elections. What action did the APC government under President Buhari take? Under the PDP, the crisis was contained to the North-East. Today, banditry has spread to almost every part of the country. Benue is in turmoil. Plateau is struggling. Zamfara is a challenge. Sokoto is in trouble. Katsina is facing issues. Niger State is another hotspot. It’s like a cancer, spreading uncontrollably.”