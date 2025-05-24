‘The 2027 Results Are Already Written’ – Sowore Alleges

Nigerian politician and human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has made a bold claim, alleging that the results of the 2027 general elections had already been predetermined.

In an interview with Vanguard, Sowore argued that the only way to bring about change in Nigeria is through rebellion against the current political system.

When asked about the possibility of a fair election in the future, Sowore stated that the 2027 election results were essentially “written” before the polls took place. According to him, the current electoral system in Nigeria is flawed and cannot produce genuine results.

“The 2027 results are already written. The only thing that can change Nigeria is rebellion against the system, against another sham election,” Sowore said, emphasising his belief that a genuine rebellion is necessary to disrupt the status quo, not an attack on democracy itself.

Sowore further explained that his alliance lies with the oppressed masses, not with political elites or transactional coalitions driven by power and wealth.

He stated, “The alliance I care about is with the oppressed. They are the real majority. The 50 million registered voters who don’t vote—they’re my alliance. Not transactional coalitions built to chase power and money.”

When asked if he would run for president in the 2027 election, Sowore replied, “I get this question a lot. My answer remains the same: I’ve never stopped running. Whether it’s a campaign, a protest, a court battle—I’m always running for something.”