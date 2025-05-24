Sunderland Defeat Sheffield United, Gain Premier League Promotion

Sunderland defeated Sheffield United in a thrilling Championship play-off final on Saturday, sealing a return to the Premier League in the process.

Regis Le Bris’ side trailed to Tyrese Campbell’s first-half goal at Wembley, but Eliezer Mayenda equalised in the closing stages before Tommy Watson delivered the priceless last-gasp winner to secure a dramatic 2-1 victory.

Naija News reports that the win not only secured Premier League status for Sunderland after eight years away from the top flight, but also gives the club an estimated £200 million ($270 million) in increased revenue.

“This win represents the way we played this season, with resilience and discipline to get back into the game. We tried different options and finally we found the solution,” Le Bris told reporters after the game.

The 49-year-old Frenchman, who only arrived last season, secured Premier League status for Sunderland after suffering relegation from Ligue 1 with Lorient.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been crowned Women’s Champions League winners for the second time in their history, defeating Barcelona 1-0 in a tense final in Lisbon.

The Gunners secured the prestigious title thanks to a 75th-minute strike from substitute Stina Blackstenius, who pounced on a brilliant assist from England’s Beth Mead.

Defending champions Barcelona dominated the match in terms of possession and shots on goal, creating numerous chances but failing to find the back of the net.

Despite the Catalan giants’ control of the game, Arsenal’s defence held strong and made the most of their limited opportunities.

The match had its share of drama early on, with Arsenal coming close to taking the lead in the 21st minute. A cross from British winger Chloe Kelly was turned into her own net by Barcelona’s Irene Paredes. However, the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check, as Kelly had gone slightly too early.