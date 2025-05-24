Problems Happening In The PDP And Labour Party Caused By The Govt – Peter Obi Cries Out

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has claimed that the government is responsible for the internal crisis in the party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He made the claim while speaking to a group of young supporters in a 7-minute, 16-second video circulating on the party’s WhatsApp platform on Saturday.

While answering a question from a youth who was apparently disturbed about what appears to be Obi’s aloofness towards the LP’s crisis, the former Anambra State Governor said, “What is happening in the Labour Party and the PDP is caused by the government, quote me anywhere.”

Obi also promised to contest the 2027 election on the platform of the Labour Party.

Responding to a question on which platform he intended to contest the 2027 elections, Obi said, “I will still continue to run in the Labour Party. I’m a member of the Labour Party.”

Speaking further, he said, “We had a problem in our party before, in the past. Yar’Adua was the president. I went to him then; he called the INEC Chairman (Prof. Maurice Iwu) and told him I don’t want any problem in any party. We were forced to fix it.

“But today, in all the parties, there are problems; these are deliberate problems caused by the system. These are some of the things I want to clean up if I have the opportunity.

“Parties will function very well because you can’t have a system working without a strong opposition.”

He charged Nigerians to take responsibility for ensuring that their votes count because, even if agents are paid by political parties to look after their interests, the ultimate decision about whether the people’s votes count rests with voters.

The LP standard bearer appealed to Nigerian youths and the electorate not to be discouraged because positive change will also be resisted by those who are beneficiaries of the old order.