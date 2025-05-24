Opposition Falling Prey To Tinubu’s Frail Nature – Segun Sowunmi

A member of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, has stated that members of the opposition are being deceived by President Bola Tinubu’s frail appearance.

He asserted that the PDP is downplaying Tinubu’s intellectual capacity, adding that those underestimating the president are doing so at their own peril.

Speaking further, Sowunmi stated that it is time for the PDP to consider bringing the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, back into its fold.

Naija News reports that Obi left the PDP in 2022 for the Labour Party after condemning the method used by the party in conducting its presidential primary. He also cited the existence of a party clique collaborating against him.

However, speaking during an appearance on Channels Television on Friday, Sowunmi opined that it was time to bring Obi back to the party.

He said, “One of the people who was a PDP member, a South eastern man who felt based on the balance of play that the South-East was excluded, Peter Obi, was allocated 6.2 million votes, you lose the election, you run to the Supreme Court you lose, at least you were adjudged to have lost.

“Any deep-thinking, fair-minded Nigerian man who is in the political party called the PDP ought to know that the greatest, necessary next step is to have the conversation about: ‘How do you bring Peter back’ now that the energy driving him is organic.’’

Speaking on the internal crisis in the party and the recent defections to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sowunmi stated that the PDP should not blame the ruling party for the situation.

According to him, “There is a level of activity that you can blame your bullies for, but there is a certain level of recurring, continuous lack of creativity that you have you have to hold yourself responsible for.

“One of the things that people do is fall prey to the frail nature of President Bola Tinubu. I know him for his intellectual capacity. He will look frail, but his brain is that of a giant somost tomes people underestimate him to their own peril.

‘’The painful thing is that my own side is choosing to pretend that it is an easy material to defeat in politics. What do they know that he doesn’t know?”