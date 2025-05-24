Oil Theft Is Threat To National Sovereignty – Senate

The Senate has said the nation’s crude oil assets must be protected from sabotage.

The Chairman Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Oil Theft, Senator Ned Nwoko, stated this as he led members of the committee on a working visit to Rivers State.

Naija News reports that Nwoko said the committee’s visit was part oversight on oil theft, illegal bunkering, and the broader objective of revenue protection for Nigeria.

The committee visited the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Rtd), and the General Officer Commanding 6th Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Ejim-Emekah.

In a statement on Saturday, the Delta North Senator lauded the commitment of Ibas and Nigerian Army to protecting the nation’s oil assets.

Nwoko assured that the National Assembly would provide all legislative supports required to protect the nation’s main revenue source.

“As lawmakers, we are not only concerned with the security implications of oil theft but also with its devastating economic cost to the country. Billions of dollars are lost annually due to crude oil theft and associated criminal activities—funds that could otherwise be invested in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and youth development.

“This is why the Senate Ad-hoc Committee is committed to a comprehensive approach—one that fuses field engagement with policy review, stakeholder consultation with legislative action, and security strategy with socio-economic reform.

“Oil theft is not merely an economic crime; it is a threat to our national sovereignty, a destabilizer of our communities, and a roadblock to sustainable development. We must confront it with a united front—drawing on the strength of our institutions, the courage of our security forces, the wisdom of our communities, and the will of our leaders.

“The journey ahead requires consistency, clarity of purpose, and collective responsibility. The Senate will continue to play its part, ensuring that those entrusted with our national assets are held accountable and supported in their duties.

“Let us stand together in defense of our nation’s wealth, security, and future,” he said.