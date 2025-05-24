Ndume Praises Tinubu’s Inclusiveness In Key Appointments

The lawmaker representing Borno South in the Senate, Ali Ndume, on Saturday expressed satisfaction with President Bola Tinubu’s recent appointments of northerners into key Federal Government agencies, stating that the move has addressed his concerns regarding imbalance in appointments.

Ndume, who had earlier raised concerns over the lopsidedness in appointments made by the Tinubu administration, commended the president for listening to constructive criticism and taking action.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he noted that the appointments of individuals from the northern regions of Nigeria demonstrated Tinubu’s commitment to inclusivity in governance.

“The recent appointments reflect President Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring that Nigerians from all regions, particularly from the three geo-political zones in the North, are well-represented in key positions within the Federal Government,” Ndume said.

The President’s appointments, announced on Friday, saw about 12 individuals from the North placed into significant positions in various government agencies.

Notable appointees included Yazid Shehu Umar Danfulani (Zamfara), who was appointed as Managing Director of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), and Alhaji Hamza Ibrahim Baba (Kano), appointed as Programme Manager for the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP). Other appointees included Alhaji Abubakar Umar Jarengol (Adamawa) as Executive Director of Operations at NAIC, and Barrister Sama’ila Audu (Katsina) as Executive Director at the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

Ndume highlighted that these appointments align with the Federal Character principle, which mandates that appointments to public office should reflect the diversity of Nigeria’s various ethnic groups and regions.

The lawmaker had previously expressed concerns about the lack of balance in presidential appointments, particularly in the first few months of Tinubu’s administration.

He had described the imbalance as a potential violation of the 1999 Constitution, particularly Section 14 (3), which emphasises the need for fairness and equity in federal appointments.

However, in his statement, Ndume praised President Tinubu for being receptive to criticism and making swift adjustments to rectify the situation.

He acknowledged that leadership requires flexibility and a willingness to listen to the people. “The hallmark of a good leader is to quickly adjust when a decision or policy is unpopular,” Ndume stated.

Ndume reiterated his belief in Tinubu’s leadership capabilities, expressing his conviction that the president is committed to delivering on his promises to Nigerians. “I have no personal issues with President Tinubu, and I am confident in his ability to meet the expectations of Nigerians,” Ndume affirmed.

While congratulating the new appointees, Ndume urged them to justify the confidence placed in them and ensure that they serve the nation with integrity.

He also pledged his loyalty to the president, stressing that he would continue to fulfil his duties as a lawmaker, including pointing out any excesses or shortcomings of the executive.