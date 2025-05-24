Natasha’s Lawyer Reacts To Lawsuit Filed Against Her By FG

The legal team representing suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has officially received a summons in the defamation case filed against her by the Federal Government at the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

On Friday, May 16, 2025, the Federal Government filed the lawsuit, marked CR/297/25, over alleged defamatory comments made by the senator during a live appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on April 3, 2025.

Naija News reports that the government claimed that Akpoti-Uduaghan made damaging imputations against individuals, knowing or having reason to believe that such statements would harm their reputations. The charges are based on Section 391 of the Penal Code, cap 89, Laws of the Federation, 1990.

Key witnesses listed for the trial include Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello. Other witnesses include Senators Asuquo Ekpenyong, Sandra Duru, Maya Iliya, investigating police officers, and Abdulhafiz Garba.

In response to the summons, Ehiogie West-Idahosa (SAN), representing Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team, issued a statement on Friday, confirming receipt of the summons. The statement emphasised that the legal team is preparing all “factual and statutory defenses” available to the senator.

“At about 2:30 pm on Friday, May 23, 2025, within the premises of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, we received the information filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, containing three counts alleging that our client, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, made imputations she had reason to believe would harm the reputation of Senator Godswill Akpabio, President of the 10th Senate,” the statement read.

“We received the said information on her behalf through a letter of authority duly issued and filed in the court’s registry. The legal team will fully prepare and present all factual and statutory defences available to our client during the trial,” the statement continued.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended from the Senate on March 6 for “gross misconduct” after a heated altercation with Senate President Godswill Akpabio over her seating arrangements.

The lawmaker has consistently described her suspension as illegal and unjust, claiming that it was part of a deliberate attempt to silence her.

In the aftermath of her suspension, Akpoti-Uduaghan filed multiple petitions and levelled new allegations against Akpabio. In April, the Senate President petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, accusing the senator of defamation, false accusations, incitement, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

Additionally, former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello also petitioned the IGP, alleging that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s claims about a plot to assassinate her were part of a wider conspiracy involving Akpabio.

The senator had alleged that Bello was behind the move to recall her from the Senate and accused him of working on Akpabio’s orders to orchestrate her assassination, which she claimed would appear as a mob or local attack outside Abuja.