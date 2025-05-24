My Husband Wanted To Divorce Me In 2019 – Jane Mena

Popular sensational dancer, Jane Mena, has disclosed that her marriage suffered some hiccups in 2019 due to a disagreement over a friend.

Speaking via Instagram, Jane Mena disclosed that the disagreement led to her marriage nearly ending in divorce.

Recounting the 2019 incident, she turned down her husband’s request to end the friendship, which escalated to the point where he contacted a divorce lawyer.

However, the high cost of the lawyer’s fees prompted him to seek a discount, and Jane Mena humorously offered to pay the full amount herself.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Jane admitted that the friend later betrayed her, making her regret not listening to her husband’s advice

She advised her followers to choose their favourite slide from her post.

She said: “The way I keep my life private, nobody knows. Plies and I had a very serious issue in the first year of our marriage in 2019 that had to do with him telling me to stop being friends with this person, and I said, “Never” It got so heated to the point he called his lawyer and said he wanted a divorce, lawyer billed him huge asap and he started asking for discounted price on top divorce and that’s how I shouted from behind, Lawyer, Abeg send your account details, I will send all the moneyAnytime that lawyer sees us for Asaba, Na laughing is our greeting, and meanwhile, That “friend” disgraced me so badly that I wish I had listened to my husband’s advice. CHOOSE YOUR FAV SLIDE SHA”.