Lagos LG Election: LP Says LASIEC, INEC Working For APC

Lagos Chapter of Labour Party (LP) has alleged that Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are working for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the state’s local government election.

Naija News reports that LP’s Caretaker Chairman, Nifemi Adeyemi, loyal to Senator Nenadi Usman‘s faction, made the allegation while speaking with newsmen.

Adeyemi, who is contesting for the position of Chairman of Ikorodu West Local Government under the Labour Party, said LASIEC and INEC are not acting independently.

“This is to notify the general public that LASIEC Lagos is no longer an independent body. LASIEC Lagos is a corrupt entity. INEC is a corrupt entity. INEC is no longer an independent body,” he said.

According to Adeyemi, despite the current leadership of the party in the person of Usman, LASIEC shockingly issued nomination forms to a rival faction that had already been sacked by the apex court.

“To our greatest surprise, yesterday LASIEC gave a nomination form to a different faction. A faction that was sacked from the Labour Party by the Supreme Court… Nigeria has become a lawless country,” he stated.

Adeyemi further alleged that LASIEC Chairman, Bola Okikiolu, told their delegation she acted on instructions from Abuja, but officials at INEC headquarters denied issuing such directives.

“Our lawyer is in Abuja. They are telling our lawyer that they didn’t give any directive,” he added.

He condemned LASIEC’s act and reiterated that the Labour Party cannot allow the commission to disenfranchise its candidates.

“This is a game to disenfranchise the Labour Party in Lagos State. But we will not allow that. It will not hold. Because Nigeria will not become a one-party state,” Vanguard quoted him.