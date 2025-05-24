Labour Party Loses Delta Lawmaker To APC

The member representing Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Ngozi Okolie, has officially defected from the Labour Party (LP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okolie, while addressing newsmen at his residence in Asaba on Saturday, expressed his dissatisfaction with the Labour Party’s current state, citing the party’s disorganisation and lack of a clear direction as the primary reasons for his departure.

He explained that his decision to switch to the APC was aimed at ensuring progress and attracting more development to his constituency.

Okolie said, “A lot of people are resigning from their parties and moving to the APC, and today I decide to resign from the Labour Party. I don’t know what tomorrow may bring, but I think my resignation would attract a lot of progress and projects to my constituency.”

The lawmaker further criticised the Labour Party, stating that it was currently plagued by organisational issues and internal conflicts.

He argued that remaining in a disorganised party would hinder his ability to progress in the National Assembly and serve his constituents effectively.

Okolie explained, “To be honest, I think that the Labour Party for now is very disorganized, we don’t have any headway, no direction, and the lingering problems that are actually drawing us back.

“Staying in a party that is not organized would actually not make me progress in the National Assembly.”

Okolie emphasised that his decision was motivated by a desire to bring progress and development to his community. He expressed confidence that the APC would provide the platform needed to secure vital projects for his constituency.

“I felt that if I resign from the Labour Party and seek another party that will help me at least attract projects to my community and constituency, it is best for me instead of waiting for the Labour Party’s problem to be solved, which is unending,” Okolie stated.

The lawmaker also pointed to the increasing political shift in Delta State, with the state governor and traditional rulers endorsing the APC, as a factor that would benefit his constituency. He expressed his belief that aligning with the APC would be advantageous for his people.

“For now, I think I am approaching the APC, and of course, you know the traditional rulers in Delta say they have endorsed the president, the state governor has moved to APC, the PDP has moved to APC; I think it would be to the advantage of my constituency to actually join them there too,” Okolie said.