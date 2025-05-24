Kano State Celebrates Emir Sanusi’s Reinstatement Anniversary With Special Prayers

The Kano State Government marked the first anniversary of the reinstatement of Muhammad Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano with special prayers, reaffirming its commitment to preserving and upholding traditional institutions in the state.

In a statement on the occasion, the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, expressed the administration’s dedication to strengthening traditional institutions and their role in maintaining peace and unity within the state.

Naija News recall that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf reinstated Muhammad Sanusi as the 16th Emir of Kano on May 24, 2024, after signing the Kano Emirates Council (Repeal) Bill 2024 into law on May 23, 2024.

The law led to the removal of the emirs of Kano, Bichi, Karaye, and Rano, underscoring the governor’s strong stance on traditional leadership.

During the special prayer session held in honour of Emir Sanusi, Deputy Governor Gwarzo emphasised the vital contributions of traditional institutions in fostering peace, preserving cultural heritage, and uniting communities.

“Our traditional institutions are pillars of wisdom, peace, and stability. The administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf holds these institutions in the highest esteem and will continue to collaborate closely with them to promote the collective interests of the people of Kano State,” said Gwarzo.

The prayer session, which was led by prominent Islamic scholars and attended by key stakeholders, served as a moment of reflection, gratitude, and renewed hope for the people of Kano. The event marked the importance of Emir Sanusi’s leadership in maintaining unity and stability in the state.

The Deputy Governor also took the opportunity to commend Emir Sanusi for his exemplary leadership, unwavering commitment to justice, and dedication to the welfare of Kano’s citizens.