NNPCL Announces Shut Down Of Port Harcourt Refinery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has shut down the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC).

Naija News reports that in a statement on Saturday by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Femi Soneye, NNPCL said the closure will begin on May 24, 2025.

NNPCL stated that the shutdown is part of a scheduled maintenance and sustainability assessment to ensure optimal facility performance.

Soneye said NNPCL remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering sustainable energy security for Nigeria, adding that further updates about the development will be provided regularly through official channels.

The statement reads: “The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) wishes to inform the general public that the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) will undergo a planned maintenance shutdown.

“This scheduled maintenance and sustainability assessment will commence on May 24, 2025.

“We are working closely with all relevant stakeholders, including the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), to ensure that the maintenance and assessment activities are carried out efficiently and transparently.

“NNPC Ltd. remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering sustainable energy security for Nigeria.

“Further updates will be provided regularly through our official channels, including our website, media platforms, and public statements.”