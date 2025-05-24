Jumoke George’s Daughter Reveals Ordeal She Faced After She Was Sold Into Prostitution In Mali

Adeola Omotoso, the daughter of Nollywood actress Jumoke George, has disclosed she was sold into prostitution when she got to Mali.

Naija News earlier reported that Omotoso reunited with her mother after she was found in Mali.

The victim, who spoke in a recent interview, revealed that her ordeal started after she met someone who offered to help her travel to Mali for work.

She disclosed that when she got to the country’s capital, she was told that she had been bought and would have to work as a prostitute to repay 1.5 million CFA francs.

She said, “I met someone who introduced travelling to Mali to me. She said she knows someone who owns a pharmacy and asked if I could travel there to handle the business.

“I agreed but didn’t inform anyone at home. We travelled by road for four days through Cotonou, Togo, Ghana, and other countries.

“When I got to Bamako in Mali, I called the contact I was given. When I got to the person’s house, she said she is my madam and that she bought me from my sister. She said I’ll work to pay her 1.5 million CFA francs.”

Adeola further shared, “I was very confused and tried to confirm if I was at the right address. She said I was there for prostitution.

“I told her I can’t do it and would rather die. She threatened me, and I told her she’s free to do whatever she wants.”

For her refusal to comply, Adeola said her phone and travel documents were taken from her, leading to her being stranded.

She was later taken to a brothel but escaped after a sympathetic man helped her get a job as a food vendor.

“We later went to where we would stay. When we got there, I knew I wouldn’t be able to survive.

“I told her I can’t work as a prostitute, but I can do other jobs to pay her. She took my phone and travel documents,” she added.

She continued, “But I met a man there and explained my ordeal to him. He helped me in finding a job with a food seller in another location.”

“While working as a food seller there, I heard stories and saw Nigerians who died because of prostitution.

“I wanted to raise some money so I could come back home, and I didn’t want to return home empty. I thought about calling my mum and kids, but I couldn’t call because I felt ashamed of myself.

“I left home since four years and have nothing to show for it. I was suffering but didn’t know what to do. I even told my roommate to not post me on social media if I die.

“I don’t know how good my mum is before God that made him save me from all the evil that was about to befall me in Mali.”