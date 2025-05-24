Ibas Demands Strict Prosecution Of Oil Thieves

Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rted) has called for the effective prosecution of oil thieves to curb the rampant economic sabotage crippling Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Naija News reports that Ibas made this known on Friday while hosting the Senate Committee on Incessant Crude Oil Theft, led by its Chairman, Senator Ned Nwoko, at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Hector Igbikiowubo, Ibas stressed that weak punishment for offenders emboldens criminality, depriving the nation of critical revenue needed for development.

He commended the Committee’s mandate to investigate oil theft across producing states and terminals and expressed confidence that its recommendations would strengthen Nigeria’s economic base.

He said, “Your presence here is both significant and timely. Crude oil theft strikes at the heart of Nigeria’s economic survival, undermining President Bola Tinubu’s reforms to boost oil production and fund national infrastructure.

The Administrator highlighted Rivers State’s progress in reducing pipeline vandalism through: Improved intelligence gathering and inter-agency coordination.

“As a major oil-producing state, we are committed to eliminating threats to production. Our goal is a secure, tech-driven monitoring framework to safeguard assets and boost output.

“Strict prosecution of offenders will ensure convicted oil thieves face deterrent penalties.”

In his response, Senator Ned Nwoko affirmed the committee’s resolve to identify and dismantle theft networks onshore and offshore.

“We need Rivers State’s support to end this menace. Big-time thieves operate in international waters, and we must collaborate to secure Nigeria’s resources,” he said.