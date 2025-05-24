Emulate Peter Obi, Cure Yourself From Excessive Royalty – Amadi Advises Atiku

A former chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Sam Amadi, has advised the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to stop acting like a monarch.

He urged Atiku to emulate his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Amadi said that Atiku needs to cure excessive ‘royalty’ and be as normal as a professional or a business leader.

Speaking via his 𝕏 account, Amadi, who is also Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, advised Atiku against acting like an Emir, Ooni or Obi, noting that Nigeria is not an “emirate or a kingdom.”

The former NERC boss claimed that Atiku could be President, saying he is not really bad.

He said: “Atiku could be President. He is not really bad. But one thing he needs to cure is excessive ‘royalty’. He should emulate @PeterObi.

“Be as much normal as a professional or a business leader, not an Emir or Ooni or Obi. Nigeria is not an emirate, or a kingdom.”

Meanwhile, Amadi has stated that no one can defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election if Peter Obi, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, is not part of the opposition coalition.

Amadi’s comments come amid speculation that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has offered Peter Obi the vice-presidential slot in a proposed single-term coalition ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.

While Obi has maintained that he is focused solely on building a coalition to address issues such as hunger, poverty, and the deteriorating state of healthcare and education in Nigeria, Amadi’s remarks bring attention to Obi’s central role in any potential bid to unseat Tinubu.

In a post on 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Amadi, who is also the Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, reiterated that Peter Obi is indispensable for anyone hoping to challenge Tinubu in 2027.

He stated, “The truth is that without @PeterObi there is no way anyone can defeat Tinubu. What this truth implies is for you to figure out. This explains the melancholy and aggression on this street.”

Amadi further emphasised the importance of unity and mutual respect in any political alliance, adding, “The circle can be squared with respect and deep good faith.”