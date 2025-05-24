Details Of Saraki’s Meeting With Gov Mbah Over S’East Threat To Quit PDP Emerge

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Special Reconciliation Committee, chaired by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, held a crucial closed-door meeting with Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, on Friday.

Naija News reports that Governor Mbah, who serves as the leader of the PDP in the South-East, welcomed the reconciliation committee at the Enugu State Government House.

The meeting is part of ongoing efforts to address the recent wave of defections that have rocked the party, threatening its stability ahead of future elections.

Joining Saraki at the meeting were former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, and former Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo. The group has been tasked with resolving the internal crises and bridging the gaps that have caused discontent within the PDP.

The meeting comes on the heels of a significant development within the South-East PDP. Leaders from the region had, in a recent communique, announced the re-nomination of former PDP National Youth Leader, Sunday Udeh-Okoye, to serve the remainder of the National Secretary’s tenure.

This decision has sparked tensions within the party, and the leaders have issued an ultimatum regarding their stance.

“In the event that our position is not promptly implemented by the party, the South-East PDP, as a family, will be compelled to reconsider our relationship with the PDP going forward,” the communique read

But addressing journalists after the meeting with Mbah, Saraki said, “This is the first state we are coming to because we appreciate the importance of the South-East in the PDP family. As you all know, the South-East has played a key role as the bedrock of the popularity and the strength of our party.

“In recognition of that, we are here to consult with him and commend him on the leadership role he has been playing in the party. More importantly also, to commend what he is doing in Enugu State, which is a reflection for Nigerians to see what happens when you have a PDP government.

“In doing that, we discussed how we will ensure that we carry out the assignment given to us and go ahead to have our NEC and our convention. We will have one that is rancor-free and smooth, peaceful, and lays the foundation for the PDP that we all are wishing for.

“We have had a very good discussion. Frankly, we have had a very useful discussion. We are going away with some of the suggestions that we have here and hopefully work on that.

“With this, we can say here in Enugu that we laid the foundation for a greater new PDP that is coming.

“What we have also seen today is that there is nothing insurmountable in the challenge ahead, and the spirit, the commitment of all of us, especially our leaders, is very inspiring.”