Chief Priest, Davido Visit Speaker Abbas

Star Musician, David Adeleke, known as Davido, and socialite turned musician, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, known as Chief Priest, paid a visit to Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

Naija News reports that Davido and Chief Priest visited the Speaker of the House of Representatives on Friday.

Recall that Chief Priest and Davido paid a similar visit to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Speaker Abbas, who disclosed the visit on his 𝕏 handle Friday evening, described it as engaging and warming.

“It was a pleasure to welcome award-winning artist Davido in a warm and engaging setting today. We had a rich conversation about the unifying power of music and its potential to inspire and uplift our nation.

“Davido shared insights into his latest project, describing it as ‘a celebration of our culture and a voice for the new generation’. I commend him for using his platform to positively influence young Nigerians and showcase our rich heritage to the world,” he said.

Abbas pledged to support the entertainment industry, which he said was a vital pillar of national development.

“Our youth and creative industries are essential to Nigeria’s future, and I remain committed to supporting the arts as a vital pillar of national development. This visit is a testament to the growing synergy between governance and culture as we continue to celebrate Nigerian excellence on the global stage,” he stated.