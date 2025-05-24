Arsenal Clinch Women’s Champions League

Arsenal have been crowned Women’s Champions League winners for the second time in their history, defeating Barcelona 1-0 in a tense final in Lisbon.

The Gunners secured the prestigious title thanks to a 75th-minute strike from substitute Stina Blackstenius, who pounced on a brilliant assist from England’s Beth Mead.

Defending champions Barcelona dominated the match in terms of possession and shots on goal, creating numerous chances but failing to find the back of the net.

Despite the Catalan giants’ control of the game, Arsenal’s defence held strong and made the most of their limited opportunities.

The match had its share of drama early on, with Arsenal coming close to taking the lead in the 21st minute. A cross from British winger Chloe Kelly was turned into her own net by Barcelona’s Irene Paredes. However, the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check, as Kelly had gone slightly too early.

Ahead of the match, Arsenal manager, Renee Slegers emphasised that her team, often considered underdogs, was determined to “show bravery” in the final. This mindset proved to be key as they resisted the pressure from Barcelona and capitalised on the few chances they had.

Barcelona entered the match as the clear favourites, having won three of the last four Women’s Champions League titles. Despite their dominance in recent years, they were unable to secure a fourth win, leaving Arsenal to take the trophy.

This victory marks Arsenal’s first Women’s Champions League title since their triumph in the 2006-07 season, making them the only English team to have won the prestigious competition twice.