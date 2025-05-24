‘Allegation From The Pit Of Hell’ – AGF Responds To Claim Of Meeting With Defecting Governor

The Federal Government has warned that defections to the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not stop it from taking action against corrupt governors and other political officeholders.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, gave the warning on Friday in a statement made available to newsmen by his media aide, Kamarudeen Ogunde.

He noted that his administration would not falter in its fight against corruption, irrespective of whose ox is gored.

The AGF stated this while replying to allegations made by an aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News understands that Atiku’s aide, Paul Ibe, had claimed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) and the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Justice met a former and incumbent governor of a South-South state, 48 hours to their defection to the ruling APC.

Describing the allegation as contemptuous, the AGF stressed that though Ibe failed to mention the names of the defectors, “the discerning members of the public know those he could have been referring to.”

“However, we wish to state categorically that the allegation is from the pit of hell, and at best, a figment of the imagination of Mr Ibe.

“We know as a fact that the EFCC chairman and the Solicitor General of the Federation never met any serving or former governor as alleged by him.

“We appeal to the members of the public to disregard the insinuation as it was a feeble attempt to discredit the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration’s fight against corruption.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration will continue to uphold the rule of law and will not falter in the fight against corruption, no matter whose ox is gored,” the statement read