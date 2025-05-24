A Doctor Once Told Me My Son Would Be Unable To Walk – Nina Ivy

Reality TV star Nina Ivy has warned Nigerians against blindly trusting their doctors.

Nina shared how a medical practitioner once told her that her son, born premature, might be unable to walk, but the boy walked before he turned one.

According to Nina, she rejected the diagnosis, confidently stating that her son would walk at the right time.

The reality TV star emphasised the importance of parental intuition, warning that some doctors prioritise profit over patients’ well-being, prescribing medications that may lead to further complications.

She urged followers to “stay woke,” trust their instincts, conduct personal research, and recognise that not every situation requires a doctor’s intervention.

She said, “I always tell people this, don’t blindly believe everything Doctors say about your health. At the end of the day, many of them care about the money than your actual well-being, bot physically and mentally. I remember a Doctor once told me that my son, Denzel wouldn’t be able to walk because he was born premature

“He recommended therapy sessions but I looked him straight in the face and said “my son will walk when it is time just like every normal child, around age one.

“I rejected the diagnosis on the spot. Now guess what? Denzel started walking even before he turned one. Don’t let fear or titles doubt your faith of instincts as a parent. A lot of doctors put you on medication that only leads to more complications, keeping you in a cycle of sickness and right back in their offices while funding their luxury lifestyles. Stay woke, not every situation requires a doctor. Trust your instincts and do your own research too.”